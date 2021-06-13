Four minors killed in landslide following heavy rainfall in Mizoram

Aizawl: Four minors — two teenagers, aged 16 and 15, and two children, aged 5 and 3—were killed when a massive landslide swept away the house in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Friday night. Two others sustained injuries.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm on Friday at the Thuampui neighborhood in the Bawngkawn police station area in the northeastern part of the city.

According to the police, six of the seven family members were present during the incident. Four children died on the spot, while the 75-year-old family head, Lalbiakzuala, escaped from the debris, another member was rescued alive. The building was swept away by the retaining wall that collapsed due to a landslip, triggered by rains, police said.

The bodies were recovered from the debris during the rescue operation launched by police and local volunteers soon after the incident. Three bodies were recovered on the night itself, and one — the body of the 16-year-old recovered only at 6 am on Saturday.

Three occupants of another building, which stood below, managed to escape when they heard the loud noise of the landslide. Rain-induced landslides are very common in urban areas in the hill-state of Mizoram because houses are built very close to each other.