IMA holds protest against assault on doctors on June 18

New Delhi: Dr. JA Jayalal, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) chief, on Saturday said that IMA will hold a protest against various occurrences of assault on doctors on June 18.

Jayalal said that in current months, episodes of assault have increased on doctors who were working on the frontlines and asked that the government should bring a law under the CrPC and the IPC for the protection of doctors and healthcare workers.

‘We demand that the government introduce a central protection law under the provisions of CrPC and IPC and also ensure that all government and private hospitals have a mandatory security structure,’ Dr. Jayalal said.

For the past few months, doctors have been assaulted in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal, Jayalal said, adding that it is the duty of the government to provide enough security to frontline workers. ‘Doctors serving in Covid-19 wards have been brutally assaulted in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that frontline workers are safe while battling a pandemic,’ he said.

Jayalal emphasized that hospitals will continue to operate normally on June 18 during the ‘Save the Saviours’ protest. The IMA has asked all its state and local branches to partake in the protest by wearing black badges, masks, ribbons and shirts. It has also asked doctors to create awareness campaigns against violence targeting healthcare specialists. ‘The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will lead a protest of healthcare workers on June 18 against the assault on healthcare professionals with the ‘Save the Saviour’ slogan. No hospitals will be closed. Doctors will bear black badge, black mask, or black shirt,’ Jayalal further added.

At the beginning of June, a doctor at a Covid care center (CCC) in Assam was attacked by a mob. In yet another incident, family members of a child thrashed a doctor in Karnataka following her death.