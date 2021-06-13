PM resigns ; The Netanyahu era ending in Israeli politics

Israel: On Sunday, Israel’s parliament is expected to support the establishment of a fresh government later completing 12 years of the regime by PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposed government, an unprecedented alliance of parties has a razor-thin preponderance of one seat. It would also finish more than two years of political insensibility in which three elections occurred in a deadlock. Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett is poised to become PM in a power-sharing agreement with a centrist head.

Under the coalition deal, Mr. Bennett, who manages the Yamina party, will keep office until September 2023, when he will hand over to Yair Lapid, chief of Yesh Atid, for an additional two years. Mr. Netanyahu – Israel’s longest-serving leader, who has ruled its political landscape for years, would continue as the head of the right-wing Likud party and become the leader of the opposition.

He has railed against the possible fresh government, proclaiming it a ‘dangerous coalition of fraud and surrender’ and has promised to ‘overthrow it very quickly. Meanwhile, his case on charges of bribery, fraud, and violation of trust, accusations he refuses – remains. Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid are seeking to maintain the tone calm, notwithstanding the political attacks their agreement has unleashed. The Prime Minister-designate asked protesters who had assembled outside Mr. Netanyahu’s home to evade ‘provocations’.

As he prepares for the vote to ultimately push his old chief from an authority, Mr. Bennett will thank Mr. Netanyahu for his service. He has now acted, so presently the words are less important. Mr. Netanyahu has completed a record-breaking five terms, beginning from 1996 to 1999, then continuously from 2009 to 2021. He called an election in April 2019 but lost to win enough backing to create a new coalition government. Two more elections happened, each of which completed inconclusively. The third election resulted in a government of national unity where Mr. Netanyahu admitted to sharing control with the ex-opposition leader Benny Gantz. But the system failed in December, triggering a fourth election. Opposition to Mr. Netanyahu’s sojourning in power had increased, not just amid the left and center but also among right-wing parties that are ordinarily ideologically adjusted to Likud, including Yamina.

The new government is like… Mr. Bennett’s government would be unlike any which has introduced it in Israel’s 73-year history. The organization contains parties that have enormous ideological diversity, and maybe most significantly includes the first autonomous Arab party to be part of a potential ruling faction, Raam. It is also foreseen to have a record number of eight women ministers.