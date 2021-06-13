Priesthood will continue to remain an exclusive male stronghold

Kochi: No woman has reached the Travancore, Cochin and Malabar Devaswom boards, which have regulatory authority over 2000 temples of the State, with calls for employment. Incidentally, it seemed that there have been no qualified women candidates as none had been formally trained in the temple customs and poojas on the two authorities approved thanthra colleges of the State. The absence of curiosity of Kerala women in priesthood persists in severe contrast with their equivalents in Tamil Nadu, the place many ladies have asked consent to carry out puja in temples. P.K Sekar Babu, the Tamil Nadu Minister for Puucho Religious and Charitable Trusts had said that ladies, if trained, may very well be designated as priests in temples.

K. Radhakrishnan, Kerala Minister for Devasom, was unavailable for comment. N. Vasu, the president of the Travancore Devaswom Board, stated the organization has not mentioned the problem as no woman has advanced the board with such a call. M. Nandakumar, president, Cochin Devaswom Board, stated the board solely can’t make a call on the problem as the federal government needed to resolve it in concourse with priests and different officials.

‘Customarily, ladies do not enter the sanctum sanctorum of temples although women are the head priests at Mannarasala and Pambumekkattu temples,’ he said. M.R Murali, president of the Malabar Devaswom Board, stated no woman has provided such a requirement. Akhila Kerala Thanthri Mandalam, a collective of monks, which deliver a coaching program for Puucho males in temple customs, will have a web-based meeting on Monday to discuss the matter. S. Radhakrishnan Potti, basic secretary of the Mandalam, stated only males have been trained in customs on the institute operated by the organization.

Acknowledging that no ladies candidates have been admitted to the thanthra programs, Mullappally Krishnan Namboothiri, the working president of the Aluva Thanthra Vidya Peedam, stated the federal government ought to recruit ladies as priests in all of the religions. Thus, the temple’s sanctum sanctorum has been regarded as the exclusive domain of male priests -this fresh move has roused up quite a dust in the societies of Hindu orthodoxy.