‘Save Lakshadweep Forum’ : Lakshadweep to observe ‘Black Day’

Dadar and Diu: Between the growing local protest, Island Administrator Praful Khoda Patel will be arriving on Lakshadweep for a seven-day visit from Monday. The protesting group – ‘Save Lakshadweep Forum’, has declared plans to follow ‘Black day’ on Monday, a move that has directed to tighter security on the island.

Besides, protesters have asked for time to meet the new administrator, who is holding the responsibility of the island after the death of the previous administrator. More than a dozen Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members resigned on Saturday in Lakshadweep over the sedition case against filmmaker Aisha Sultana. In a debate on one of the Malayalam channels, Sultana had called Patel a bio-weapon, resulting in a police complaint being registered against her for sedition charges.

K.S. Radhakrishnan, vice president of the BJP in Kerala, said he was intimidated and coerced into resigning. According to him, the 15 BJP party members in the union territory had no choice but to support the views of the majority, since the party has only a nominal presence there.