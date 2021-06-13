The case against Aisha Sultana should be withdrawn: Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty came forward and extended his support to Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana, who was booked on sedition charges on June 10, based on a complaint lodged by BJP’s Lakshadweep unit president C Abdul Khader Haji. The popular face against dictatorial-fascist policies of the Lakshadweep government – should be withdrawn, said Education Minister V Sivankutty. The Minister spoke to Sultana over the phone to express his support and encouraged her to move forward in her struggle. He also reassured her that she is not alone.

Earlier, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution declaring support for the people of Lakshadweep. ‘The people of Kerala stand by the islanders. The ongoings in India now are the kind not witnessed anywhere in the world. There will be a united fight against this’, said the minister.

Sedition charges have been initiated against Aisha over her comments in a chat show on a Malayalam Television channel, during which she had alleged that the Centre had used COVID-19 as a “bio-weapon” against the people of Lakshadweep. Earlier, 15 BJP leaders of the union territory, including the general secretary Abdul Hameed Mullipuzha, tendered their resignation from the party to protest against the sedition case.