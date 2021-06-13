UAE enjoys a year of long weekends

Abu Dhabi: The residents of UAE can enjoy four more long weekends for the rest of 2021. The first long weekend was listed in May, on the eve of Eid Al Fitr, when residents had a five-day recess from May 11 to 15.

The next long weekend will come in July, during Eid Al Adha, when the residents are likely to have a six-day recess from Monday, July 19 (the Day of Arafah) to Saturday, July 24, which will be the longest break for residents this year.

In August, a three-day-long break will come, on the eve of the Islamic New Year. The Hijri year is supposed to start on Thursday, August 12, followed by a two-day weekend. Another three-day weekend is possible to come from Thursday, October 21, to Saturday, October 23 to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The last break, which consists of four days, will be from Wednesday, December 1, to Saturday, December 4 on the occasion of Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

As more and more people in the UAE and around the world get vaccinated against Covid-19, which enables countries to open borders and welcome people from other countries who have been vaccinated.

Dubai-based Emirates airline had announced on Monday that, UAE residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can now travel to 19 countries that are quarantine-free.