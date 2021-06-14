Kedarnath priests hold protest to disband Devasthanam Board

Dehradun: In opposition against the Devasthanam Board, the priests have been sitting on a silent protest outside the Kedarnath temple, demanding that the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board be disbanded. The priests, who are also fasting, entered the third day of their protest on Sunday.

Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj stated that Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had assured to reconsider the board soon after winning the election. ‘However, now instead of reconsidering, the board is being expanded, which will not be tolerated at all.’ The priests said that their rights are being played due to the formation of this board.

‘At present only symbolic ridicule is being done by the board and if the government does not make a decision soon, then the movement will be intensified,’ said Ankit Semwal, a member of the Kedarnath Teerth Purohit Samaj.