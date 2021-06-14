Militant found dead in a lake in Srinagar

Srinagar: A militant was found dead in the Anchar Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The local residents spotted the body and informed the police.

The deceased is identified as Amir Ahmad Malik, a resident of Zainapora in the Shopian district. He was reported missing in October last year. As per reports, he joined a shadow militant outfit named ‘Resistance Front’, affiliated to Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Toiba. The cause of his death is not ascertained and the police has registered a case and further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, on Saturday two policemen and civilians were killed in a militant attack in the Sopore town in Baramulla district . Two other policemen and one civilian were also injured during the attack. On Friday, terrorists attacked a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF at Aglar, in the Zainapora area in Shopian.