Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates govt’s scheme to help senior citizens

Noida: On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government to provide helpline facilities that provide emergency medical and legal aid to seniors. A report about the chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s Elderline project receiving high praise prompted him to comment: ‘Very good initiative! @myogiadityanath,’ Modi said in a tweet.

In response to the prime minister’s tweet, the UP chief minister acknowledged the praise.’ It’s by following your all-inclusive mantra of sab ka Saath, sabka vikas, and sabka vishwas that the state government has been able to extend help and emotional support to the elderly,’ he replied.

‘On behalf of the people of the state, I heartily thank you for your wholesome praise,’ Adityanath tweeted. Yogi government’s appreciation of the welfare scheme comes after the Uttar Pradesh chief minister met with PM Modi, JP Nadda, and others last week over concerns about the state of affairs in the state ahead of next year’s assembly elections.