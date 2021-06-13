Beware of scams : Police warns people in the name of ‘BSNL KYC Verification’

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have warned the public that they must be careful against the gangs that extort money through a fake phone called BSNL KYC Verification.BSNL customers are being notified via SMS and calls that their SIM cards will be blocked and they will need to contact them to verify their KYC.

You will be asked to install bogus applications on the phone -once installed, they will ask for the BSNL KYC ID, which appears when the application opens. They will then ask you to buy your own Mobile recharge for Rs 10 using your debit/credit card.

However, the recharge amount will cost you tens of thousands of dollars. Fraudsters will have access to both your ATM card number and secret OTP. According to the police, one should never give bank information, debit, or credit card details to anyone. Additionally, the police instructed the concerned bank and police station to contact them as soon as possible in case of fraud.