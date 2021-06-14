Well known Kannada actor passes away

Bengaluru: On Monday, Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay showed signs of ‘brain failure’, his doctors said. On Saturday evening, the actor met with an accident and had received severe injuries. In spite of an emergency brain surgery, he could not be revived and his family has stated that they will donate his organs.

Dr. Arun Naik, who is treating Vijay, said in a statement, ‘Mr. Vijay is being treated in Neuro ICU with all life support. His heart rate and blood pressure are stable. Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family has come forward and has consented to organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will continue to treat him with full life support and will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol. At this point of time, Mr. Vijay is in critical condition and we will extend all supportive care.’

It was informed to the media by Vijay’s brother Siddesh Kumar that the family has decided to donate his organs. ‘Doctors have informed us that his brain stem has failed and the possibilities of him reviving are very slim. As you all know he always worked for the betterment of society. He even worked round the clock on the relief efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have decided to donate his organs. We believe that it will bring him peace. He will continue to help the society even in death. Thanks to everyone who tried to do their best to help him,’ the actor’s brother said.

Actor Sudeep wrote on social media, ‘Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last. Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release. Very sad. Deepest Condolences to his family and friends. RIP.’

While Vijay was riding pillion with his friend Naveen on a bike, it skidded and hit an electric pole. Naveen broke his leg but Vijay was grievously injured. The accident took place around 11:45 PM on Saturday, when the Covid-induced lockdown was still in force. It was told that they had gone out on the bike to buy medicines. A case has been filed against Naveen.

Vijay was a well-known actor in the theatre circle in Karnataka. He got his name Sanchari from the theatre troupe he was amalgamated with before he began his acting career in movies. His best-known films are Naanu Avanalla…Avalu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami.