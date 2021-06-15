Indian firm develops 3D-printed ‘virucidal’ masks that kills coronavirus

Pune: According to the Department of Science and Technology, a Pune-based start-up has combined 3D printing and pharmaceuticals to create a mask which inactivates viral particles that come in contact. Thincr Technologies India Private Limited created these masks, which are coated with anti-viral agents known as virucides.

The ingredients used are stable at room temperature and are widely used in cosmetics.

According to the DST, the virucidal mask initiative was one of the first projects to be selected for commercialization as part of the fight against COVID-19 by the Technology Development Board (TDB), a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology.

‘We sensed that the use of face masks would become nearly universal as the most important tool to prevent infection. But, we realized that most masks which were then available and within the reach of common people were homemade and of relatively low quality.’

‘It is this need for high-quality masks which led us to undertake a project to develop and commercialize cost-effective and more efficient virucidal coated masks, as a better approach to reduce the spread of infection,’ said Shitalkumar Zambad, the Founder-Director of Thincr Technologies India.

Thincr Technologies India develops Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers to discover new pharmaceutical formulations and drug-loaded filaments of various types.