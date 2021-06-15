Men climb drain pipe to rescue three kids from an apartment on fire

Three brave men climbed a drainpipe to rescue three small kids trapped on the top floor of an apartment that caught fire. The incident occurred at Venezia of Kostroma in western Russia.

A video shot by residents from across the street became viral on social media. Many people appreciated the heroic efforts of the men in rescuing the kids.

In the video, a man was seen holding on to the drainpipe with one hand, stretching over to the third-floor window, and grabbing a child with the other hand. By the time, another man had climbed the drain pipe and the first man handed over the child to him. The second man also handed over the child to another man below him. The child was then handed over to a fourth man on the ground. All three children were rescued in the same manner.

Rescue of three children from a burning apartment in Kostroma. Passers-by staged a real rescue operation as it was necessary to act urgently. ?? ? pic.twitter.com/EB6DxT6Xti — Amazing Posts (@AmazingPosts_) June 12, 2021

The kids were rescued before firefighters reached the scene. Later the fire was doused by firefighters. The people who rescued the children have been nominated for bravery awards.