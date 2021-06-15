Red alert in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and North Goa

Udupi: On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the coastal and interior parts of south Karnataka, warning of widespread rainfall caused by the southwest monsoon. The alert has been issued for the districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

IMD Bengaluru Centre Head C S Patil said, ‘Low pressure had developed over Jharkhand and its neighborhoods, while a trough ran from East Central Arabian Sea to south Konkan. There was another low-pressure zone near the Karnataka coast. Due to its influence, heavy rainfall has been predicted in the coastal areas.’

The IMD has issued an orange alert for the two districts on June 16 and 17, and a yellow alert on June 18.

Maravoor bridge in Mangaluru that connects to the Mangaluru International airport developed a crack due to heavy rains last night.

‘Keeping in mind the safety of people, the vehicular movement has stopped on the bridge. The traffic is diverted to two alternative routes. Those who want to go to the other side of the Marvoor bridge from Kavoor can either use the Kavoor-Kulur-KBS Jokatte-Porkody-Bajpe route or Pacchanady-Vamanjoor-Gurpur-Kaikamba-Bajpe route,’ said N Shashikumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru.

North Goa and old Goa experienced heavy rainfall on Monday. The IMD says it will rain more than 204.4 mm on June 15, as rain-bearing clouds are approaching the state from the Arabian Sea.

The monsoon in the west has shifted to the south Konkan region. IMD notified that the red alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane, turned green, as the rainfall reduced.