Self-styled spiritual guru Siva Shankar Baba booked under Posco

Chennai: Several students came up with their testimonials against Siva Shankar Baba, a self styled

godman, and the founder of a school in Mamallapuram, Chennai. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) summoned him, his associates, as well as the principal, headmaster and three other teachers of the school for a preliminary hearing. Because Siva Shankar Baba did not appear- Since the commission inspected the school and interviewed the students.

The Mamallapuram All Women Police have registered three cases against self-styled godman Siv Shankar Baba and transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department in response to sexual harassment complaints from many former students.

‘We came to the school to conduct the inquiry. We were informed that the school principal contracted Covid-19 and hence wouldn’t be able to appear before the commission, we were provided with the medical certificate. The school correspondent, legal advisor Nagarjan were present. On behalf of Baba, a person named Janaki appeared. We were informed that Baba suffered a heart attack and is currently under treatment in Dehradun,’ Saraswathi Rangasamy, the chairperson of the commission, said in a statement.

A faculty member was arrested on sexual harassment charges brought by former and current students of the school. Since then, many survivors have come forward to share their stories of abuse they experienced at the school. One of them claimed Siva Shankar Baba harassed her, and the post was widely shared on social media, with several alumni expressing solidarity with the victim. The students said that Baba used to invite them to his room, intoxicate them and later sexually harass them.