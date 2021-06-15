These are the reasons why breakfast is the most important meal of the day !

We are well aware of the fact that various studies were released mentioning the importance and significance of having breakfast. Having breakfast after waking up would be the best food decision that one can make. While some people go for fasting or other reasons to skip breakfast, various studies have proved that eating meals in the morning has great advantages that have long-lasting benefits.

Now, let us discuss why breakfast is considered as the most essential meal of the day:

1. You are literally breaking a fast

The period between your dinner and hitting the alarm is undoubtedly the longest stretch of time your body goes without fuel. Eating within two hours of waking up can impact how levels of glucose (blood sugar), and the insulin that brings glucose to cells to be used for energy, are regulated for the remainder of the day. If you skip breakfast, it isn’t just making your body running on empty fuel but your brain, too. In addition, the longer you put it off, the hungrier you will feel when you actually sit down to eat. Eating unhealthy foods when you are hungry will cause your glucose to ebb and flow, creating unsteady energy levels and the urge to overeat.

2. It can reduce your risk of heart disease

People who skip breakfast have the tendency to overeat the rest of the time—and such overeating will surely cause unwanted weight gain, and also can lead to high cholesterol and blood pressure issues. Various studies have shown that those who eat breakfast have less incidences of heart disease than those who skip it.

3. It keeps you tuned in

Your brain loves the energy which it extracts from the meals. Eating a good breakfast is vital for focus and concentration as well as for physical exertion. In one study, people who ate breakfast were seen having a good ability to memorize and absorb information in comparison with those who didn’t eat at all.

4. You can get in your fiber

Because whole grains and fruits make regular appearances at the breakfast table, you are more likely to meet—or at least put a dent in—your recommended fiber intake by eating breakfast. In addition to fueling your digestive system, fiber plays a vital role in reducing cholesterol.

5. Protein in the morning curbs desires later

Researches prove that a breakfast which is protein rich will keep you fuller longer, preventing you from overeating or making poor food choices later on. In one study, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) demonstrated reduced activity in the portion of the brain making food demands for several hours following that first, protein-heavy meal.

6. It puts you at reduced risk for diabetes

People who skip breakfast tend to over-compensate later on in the day, leading to larger, less nutritious meals that can affect their insulin levels. In one study, people who skipped breakfast in the morning had a 21 percent higher risk of developing diabetes than those who properly ate breakfast on time.

7. You will lose weight by eating more

If you restrict your largest meal to breakfast, you are on your way to weight loss. In one study, two groups ate roughly the same number of calories per day but distributed them differently. The group who consumed more calories in the morning lost an average of 17.8 pounds over three months, while those who ate less upon waking and more later in the day—a big dinner—lost just 7.3 pounds on average.