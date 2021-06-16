CBSE to submit Class 12 assessment report in Supreme Court tomorrow

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will submit its report on the class 12 assessment scheme before the Supreme Court tomorrow, June 17. A division bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the petition tomorrow.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted two weeks time to CBSE and CISCE to finalize the evaluation criteria for the assessment of class 12 students, after the exams were cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources, the Board may announce the Class-12 results by 20 July. It is expected that the 13 member committee constituted by the CBSE may adopt the 30:30:40 formula to evaluate the students of the CBSE class 12 board, in which 30% of weightage will be given to the final result of class 10th and 11th examination, and 40% weightage will be provided to the pre-board exam of class 12.

CBSE has also cancelled the class 10 exam and has already released its alternative assessment scheme for class 10 results on the basis of internal assessment and internal exams that were conducted by the schools in the academic year.