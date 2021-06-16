Forbes World’s Billionaires list is out, check who is on top

The number of billionaires on Forbes’ 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest has risen to an all-time high of 2,755–660 more than a year ago. Jeff Bezos continues to be the world’s richest with a net worth of $177 billion, while Elon Musk rocketed into the number two spot with $151 billion, as Tesla and Amazon shares surged. These billionaires are worth a total of $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion in 2020. The United States continues to have the most billionaires, with 724, followed by China (including Hong Kong and Macao), which has 698.

Jeff Bezos

Networth: $177 B

Country: USA



Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. He will step down as CEO to become executive chairman in July 2021.

Elon Musk

Networth: $151 B

Country: USA Elon Musk is working to revolutionize transportation both on Earth, through electric car maker Tesla — and in space, via rocket producer SpaceX.

Bernard Arnault & family

Networth: $150 B

Country: France



Bernard Arnault is one of the world’s most influential tastemakers, with a portfolio of 70 brands that includes Louis Vuitton and Sephora. Bill Gates

Networth: $124 B

Country: USA Bill and Melinda Gates, who are divorcing, are the co-chairs of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation.

Mark Zuckerberg

Networth: $97 B

Country: USA During the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, Zuckerberg’s social network, Facebook, has become a go-to communication tool. Warren Buffett

Networth: $96 B

Country: USA



Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors of all time.



Larry Ellison

Networth: $93 B

Country: USA Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer, and cofounder of software giant Oracle, of which he owns about 35%. Larry Page

Networth: $91.5 B

Country: USA Larry Page stepped down as CEO of Alphabet, the parent of Google, in December 2019 but remains a board member and a controlling shareholder. Sergey Brin

Networth: $89 B

Country: USA Sergey Brin stepped down as president of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, in December 2019 but remains a controller shareholder and a board member. Mukesh Ambani

Networth: $84.5 B

Country: India Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs $74 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, and retail.