Greyhounds kill six Maoist in fierce encounter

‘Greyhound forces of the Andhra Pradesh police force recently killed six members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) in Visakhapatnam during an exchange of fire,’ the police said.

The encounter took place at Theegalametta forest area of Koyyuru block, when the Greyhounds, specially trained for anti-Maoist operations, were conducting combing operations.

‘As per preliminary information received from the spot, six bodies of Maoists were recovered along with an AK-47 rifle, a SLR (self-loading rifle), a carbine, three 303 rifles and a country-made weapon,’ an official release from the Visakhapatnam (rural) district police said.

Koyyuru inspector of police Venkataramana said that the exact details of the killed and injured Maoists are not yet known since the encounter spot was very deep in the forest. ‘Search operation is still underway. Additional police forces are being rushed to the area,’ he added.

Unconfirmed reports said that some of the top Maoist leaders managed to escape during the exchange of fire. The police forces are using helicopters to track the Maoist leaders. Further details are awaited.