Netflix releases RAY trailer: a promising take on Satyajit Ray’s timeless classics

Mumbai: On Tuesday, June 8th, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming anthology series titled ‘Ray,’ which is based on the works of acclaimed filmmaker-author Satyajit Ray.

The trailer looks promising, transporting viewers on a thrilling ride through a modern retelling of four classic stories, complete with gripping stories and intriguing characters. The viewers get a glimpse of the best actors—Manoj Bajpayee, Ali Fazal, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, and Kay Kay Menon, who are shouldering each story based on ‘ego, revenge, envy, and betrayal’.

The powerful trailer begins with a voice-over stating that mankind, like God, gives birth and creates another human. The audience is then introduced to Ipsit Nair (Fazal), a man with computer-like memory.

Next up is Harshvardhan’s superstar, who meets a God woman and is taken aback by her popularity. Manoj, fresh after the success of ‘The Family Man 2,’ plays Musafir Ali, a ghazal singer on a quest to reclaim his lost fame. Finally, viewers get a glimpse of Menon’s character, who, despite having a secure job, aspires to become a makeup artist.

With a powerful background score, the trailer brilliantly sets the tone for the intriguing stories. The lives of all four characters are thrown into disarray, and the stories will depict their journey while exploring the various shades of the characters.

The four stories, titled ‘Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa,’ ‘Forget Me Not,’ ‘Bahrupiya,’ and ‘Spotlight,’ promise an entertaining ride for viewers.

‘Ray’ will premiere on Netflix on June 25 this year.