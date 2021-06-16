Security forces gun down 1 militant in an encounter

Srinagar: Security forces are engaged in an encounter with militants in the Wagoora area in Naugam, Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, one militant has been gunned down by security forces while another one is believed to be trapped at the site of the encounter. The operation is being carried out by a joint team of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

‘One unidentified terrorist has been killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,’ Kashmir Zone Police said.

After getting specific input about the presence of terrorists, the security forces launched a search operation in the area late on Tuesday night. The identity and group affiliation of the dead militant are being ascertained.

Earlier on Monday, a militant was found dead in the Anchar Lake in Srinagar. The deceased is identified as Amir Ahmad Malik, a resident of Zainapora in the Shopian district. He was reported missing in October last year. As per reports, he joined a shadow militant outfit named ‘Resistance Front’, affiliated to Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Toiba