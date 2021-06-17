Faux vaccines administered in Mumbai’s housing society

Mumbai: A vaccination scam has been reported in the Kandivali area, according to residents of a housing society. Reports state that 390 people received the fake vaccine inside the society’s premises after a vaccination camp at Hiranandani Estate Society on May 30 was set up by a few people. Reports indicate that two people have been detained after the vaccine incident in Mumbai’s Hiranandani Estate Society.

The HHRWA had arranged the camp through a person named Pandey, who claimed to represent a reputed private hospital in Andheri. A complaint alleges that 390 members were given jabs at the camp for a total of 1,260 per person. ‘Some unscrupulous elements have taken advantage of us,’ read the complaint. According to the report, the vaccination certificates were from Nanavati Hospital, Lifeline Hospital, and NESCO Covid Camp, among others.

‘Upon contacting Nanavati Hospital, they denied any involvement, saying they are victims too,’ said Neha Alshi, a resident of the complex. This vaccination camp was not conducted at Nanavati Hospital, the hospital said in a statement. ‘We have already notified the appropriate authorities and are filing a formal complaint,’ said a spokesperson on Tuesday. On May 30, the residential complex held a vaccination camp. The Co-WIN portal, however, did not have any record of who participated and they received certificates in the name of different hospitals, it said.

‘A spurious vaccine will lead to a medical emergency for the people who received it. Therefore, it is urgent to investigate the whole episode so that such fraudulent activities do not occur elsewhere,’ the complaint stated. A camp coordinator, Sanjay Gupta, did not provide receipts for vaccine payments, according to reports. One Mahendra Singh was to receive payment from the association as a result of his request. According to BJP legislator Yogesh Sagar, the residents approached him after suspecting fraud.

‘Police should conduct a thorough investigation as such frauds pose a threat to the safety of the public,’ he said. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between a private vaccination provider and a housing society will be mandatory as of this week if such camps are held by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

It appears that the Hiranandani Society also acted improperly in assigning this vaccination drive’s work to this organization, according to the police. According to Addtl CP, North Zone, Mumbai, “We are conducting a primary investigation into the case.” Once that investigation is completed, only then will we take any action, such as filing an FIR or whatever is required under the law.