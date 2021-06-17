Breaking news: Rafel Nadal withdraws from Tokyo Olympics and Wimbledon 2021

Spain’s Rafael Nadal will not play at Wimbledon or at the Tokyo Olympics. The announcement was made on Thursday when Nadal said this decision was made after ‘listening’ to his body. He won Wimbledon two times, losing in the semifinals to Novak Djokovic at the French Open.The two time Wimbledon champion had recently lost to Novak Djokovic at the French Open semifinals. Before the French Open, Nadal competed in the Monte Carlo Masters, Barcelona, Madrid Masters, and Rome Masters.

Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 17, 2021

‘The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition,’ Nadal said. Only two weeks between Roland Garros and Wimbledon made recovering from ‘the always demanding’ clay-court season more challenging for him.

During his clay-court season, Rafael Nadal said it was very demanding on his body, so he should rest at this point in his career. At the French Open, the 35-year-old lost only his 3rd match to lose his bid for a 14th Roland Garros crown in the semi-finals.

Nadal said, ‘the Olympic Games have always been important to me as a person and as a sportsperson, I found the spirit that every sportsperson wants to live. I myself had the honor to carry the national flag for my country three times.’