Flash floods kill many in Bhutan, Nepal

Nepal: Flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rains washed away a remote mountain camp in Bhutan, killing ten people and injuring five, while floods in neighboring Nepal killed at least three people and left seven missing, according to authorities.

The Bhutanese villagers, who had been collecting cordyceps, a medicinal fungus, were sleeping when the floodwaters hit shortly after midnight. Their camp near Laya, about 60 kilometers north of Thimphu, was washed away, according to local media.

‘Our hearts are with the people of Laya today, as we hear about the tragedy that struck a group of cordyceps collectors in the highland,’ Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said in a statement.

In Nepal, police spokesman Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said that three bodies had been recovered, two in western Nepal and one in the country’s center. ‘Security forces have been working with locals to rescue affected households and relocate to safer places,’ Kunwar told.

Home ministry official Dil Kumar Tamang said seven people were missing after overnight rains in Sindhupalchowk district, which borders the Tibet region of China, triggered flash floods in the Melamchi river inundating dozens of homes.