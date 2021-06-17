Tower under construction catches fire

Sharjah: In the wee hours of Thursday morning, a tower under construction in Sharjah caught fire. The fire broke out in the highest storey of the tower situated in the Al Taawun area in the emirate. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

The Civil Defence team is at the spot and the fire fighting operation is progressing. The Sharjah police rescue unit has evacuated the construction workers and all the tenants living in the adjacent tower. The cause of the fire is yet not ascertained.