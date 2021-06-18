Class 12 marking scheme: Reasons to use 11th and 10th scores

New Delhi: When CBSE announced the criterion for class 12 result evaluation, students and experts began asking, ‘Why does CBSE not consider only results obtained from class 12?’ While class 12 pre-boards, mid-terms, and unit tests are to have a weightage of 40 percent, class 10 and 11 final results are to receive 30 percent each.

As per the policy document, the ‘Class 10 board examinations held for the current cohort of class 12 students fit the requirement. The results of these examinations may be treated as a measure of students’ ability. This was the only public examination conducted by the board for the actual year-end assessment when conditions were normal and the examinations were conducted in a regular standardized manner without any deviation from the scheme announced by the board at the start of the academic session.’

Nevertheless, it was determined that it is likely that a student may not have been uniformly interested in all subjects in class 10 and may have underperformed in some subjects. ‘Since the students did not know at the time of class 10 board examinations that those marks will count the all-important class 12 results, some of the shortcomings can be overcome by using the scores obtained in theory exams average of best three subjects out of main five for the purpose of calculating marks, to give benefit to the students of omitting the scores of the subjects in which they underperformed due to any reasons.’

Additionally, there were two concerns remaining: First, that the student’s ability may have developed since when the class 10 board exams were held. Second, the best three subjects in the class 10 board may not agree with the subjects being taught and evaluated in class 12.

The document further says that the emphasis is on element 3 or Class 12. ‘It is, therefore, advisable to include class 11 results as well the overall assessment since they were held a year ago, were based on the prescribed senior secondary syllabus and were conducted in settings that approximate standardized examinations,’ said CBSE in its policy document.

In the year 2019-2020, the students performed in the exams in offline mode, as the lockdown was declared in March 2020.

According to the document the examinations were held in a regular manner without any variation from the scheme chosen by the board well in advance at the start of the academic session. ‘Unlike class X exams this gives a good indication of students’ capabilities in their preferred subjects. The exams were conducted under full supervision and under high reliability.’