Coronavirus traces found in waterbody samples

Ahmedabad: Coronavirus was found in water samples taken from the Sabarmati river and two lakes nearby. This was confirmed by a study conducted by the researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhi Nagar. The study was conducted last year from September to December.

Dr. Manish Kumar who led the research team has said that the presence of viruses in the river water is a great risk as virus. As the virus can stay longer time in the water.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to send samples from these water bodies to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC).

‘The GBRC is the authorized agency of the AMC for water analysis. We have been sending samples to them since the last year and they submit their report to the state government. We have no idea about the IIT’s research. However, we will now send samples of these water bodies to the GBRC for a similar analysis,’ said Harpalsinh Zala, the AMC’s city engineer for Water Resources.