Govt extends the validity of driving license, other motor vehicle documents

New Delhi: According to a government announcement on Thursday, registration certificates (RC), operating licenses (OL) and permits are valid until September 30, 2021, in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) reveals that it has advised the enforcement authorities that the validity of health permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document(s) has been extended, potentially until September 30, 2021. ‘This covers all documents for which the validity is expired since Feb 1, 2020 or that which would be expiring by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing,’ it said.

In the ministry’s advisory, all states and union territories are directed to follow it, in letter and spirit, in order to ensure that citizens, transporters, and various other organizations, which are operating during this difficult time, are not harassed and faced any difficulties

As part of the extension of the validity for documents pertaining to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989, it issued advisories on March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020 and March 26, 2021.

Over the past few days, Covid-19 cases have declined from daily counts of over 4 lakh to around less than 70,000.