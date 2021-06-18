Gudiya rape and murder: Accused sentenced to life imprisonment

A local court today sentenced 28-year aged culprit Anil Kumar to life imprisonment on charges of rape and murder of 16-year-old Gudiya in July, 2017. District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Bharadwaj, who is also Special Judge of CBI Court, pronounced the sentence in the four year old case that had sparked protest all over, demanding justice for the minor girl.

Earlier on April 28, the court had convicted Anil Kumar of rape under Sections 376 (2)(i) and 376 (A), murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

About the incident:

A Class 10 student from Shimla’s Kotkhai area left school on the afternoon of July 4, 2017, but never reached home. Her brother and other schoolmates who usually accompanied daily, had stayed back due to a school sports tournament, so she opted to go to her house alone — a 1.5-hour journey that included passing through a forest.

Her body was discovered two days later in a forest ditch, with her clothes, an empty wine bottle, and other objects scattered around her. ‘Her death was caused by the cumulative effect of homicidal smothering and manual strangulation in a case of recent forcible penetrative sexual assault,’ according to an autopsy.