‘When will the third wave hit India?’ Reveals medical experts

New Delhi: The third wave of coronavirus infection may hit the country by October. The survey conducted by international news agency, Reuters has revealed this. The survey was conducted among medical experts.

The survey conducted among 40 healthcare specialists including doctors, scientists said that the second wave would hit by October. The others predicted the arrival of the third wave between November and February next year.

‘It will be more controlled, as cases will be much less because more vaccinations would have been rolled out and there would be some degree of natural immunity from the second wave, said Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS.

Experts have different opinions about the duration of the virus. Eleven said, the threat would remain for under a year, 15 said for under two years, while 13 said over two years and two said the risks will never go away.