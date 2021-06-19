‘Post-poll violence in Bengal the worst one ever seen since Independence’: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the post-poll violence in Bengal was the worst one ever seen since Independence. ‘This is an occasion for us to believe in democracy, constitution, rule of law. I appeal to bureaucracy & police to confine to their code of conduct & regulations. Such kind of post-poll violence is worst seen since independence’, said Dhankar.

Jagdeep Dhankhar has met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the situation in the state. Dhankhar was to leave for Kolkata on Friday afternoon but he postponed his departure for another round of meeting with Amit Shah.

More than 13 people were killed and hundreds of houses and offices were vandalized in the state in the post-poll violence. Hundreds of people belonging to BJP and CPM had fled the state due to violence unleashed by TMC workers.

Earlier the Kolkata High Court has appointed a three-member committee to ensure that persons displaced by post-poll violence in West Bengal are able to return to their houses. The court has entrusted the committee to coordinate with local police and ensure the safe return of all those who have not been able to return home due to post-poll violence in the state. The committee will report to the court. The committee will comprise of nominees of the State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Member Secretary of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.