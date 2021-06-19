Woman in Bihar gets two different vaccine shots in 5 minutes

Patna: Within a span of five minutes, a woman in Bihar was given shots of Covishield and Covaxin Covid-19 vaccines. The woman, who has been identified as Sunila Devi, is fine and being observed by medical staff, officials said.

The incident reportedly took place on June 16 at a village in Punpun block of rural Patna in Bihar. Sunila Devi told the media that she attended a vaccination camp at a school in Beldarichak on June 16. After completing the registration, Sunila Devi stood in a queue after which she was given a Covishield jab. And, she was asked to wait for observation for five minutes. In the observation room, another nurse came and administered a jab of Covaxin to her.

‘I was sitting in the observation room when another nurse came and said she will give me a jab. I told her that I had already got one jab, but she said another jab will be given in the same hand,’ Sunila Devi said, and demanded the authorities to act against those who are responsible for the negligence.

In the meantime, the health department has inquired an explanation from the nurses at the vaccination camp, Chanchala Devi and Sunita Kumari.

Punpun Block Development Officer Shailesh Kumar Kesari said, ‘The two nurses have been issued show-cause notice and an explanation has been sought from them for their responsible behavior.’

After the incident, a medical team was tasked to continually observe the medical condition of Sunila Devi.