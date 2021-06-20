‘Amazon’ suspends online delivery in Kerala

Trivandrum: Amazon has stopped distributing its products in the state. There has been a decline in trade across all sectors since the lockdown. The Amazon delivery app has reportedly come to a halt in most of the locations in Kerala.

However, essentials and food items are being distributed. There are situations in which the state can’t operate because restrictions are being imposed on other items. Due to local restrictions and lockdowns, delivery is not possible in Kerala.

Earlier, during the Covid lockdown, goods could be booked from anywhere in Kerala, but now it is not possible.It is however reported that, other online distributors will continue to distribute in Kerala.