Breaking News: Earthquake strikes Delhi

Delhi: On Sunday, New Delhi and NCR were among the areas affected by a low-intensity earthquake. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake measured 2.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale and struck near Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit Punjabi Bagh area in Delhi today at 12:02 pm: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/foyFsQ2KVD — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2021

The NCS further said the epicenter of the earthquake was eight kilometers northwest of Delhi and that it hit the national capital at 12.02 pm at a depth of seven kilometers. It is important to note that no damage to property or injuries or fatalities has yet been reported.