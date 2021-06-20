DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNature & WildlifeLife StyleSpecial

Breaking News: Earthquake strikes Delhi

Jun 20, 2021, 01:00 pm IST

Delhi: On Sunday, New Delhi and NCR were among the areas affected by a low-intensity earthquake. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake measured 2.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale and struck near Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh.

The NCS further said the epicenter of the earthquake was eight kilometers northwest of Delhi and that it hit the national capital at 12.02 pm at a depth of seven kilometers. It is important to note that no damage to property or injuries or fatalities has yet been reported.

