Covid safety rules for passengers from India

Dubai: From Wednesday, June 23, stranded residence visa holders in India who have received two doses of an approved vaccine can travel to Dubai. It was announced on Saturday, June 19, by the Emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management that updated travel protocols for inbound passengers from India, South Africa, and Nigeria.

The following are the six criteria that passengers from India must meet in order to enter the emirate:

1. It is mandatory for residents to receive two doses of a vaccine approved by UAE authorities.

2. Passengers must have received a negative test result for a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure; UAE residents are exempted.

3. Only QR-coded PCR test result certificates are accepted.

4. A rapid PCR test should be taken by all passengers 4 hours before departure.

5. At Dubai airport, all passengers must undergo a PCR test.

6. An institutional quarantine is compulsory for the passengers until they receive their PCR test result, which is expected within 24 hours. UAE residents and diplomats are exempted.