Don’t be a prick, go get the prick: Varun Dhawan on receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, received the first jab of his COVID-19 vaccine. The 34 -year-old actor shared and updated on social media, two brand new pictures of himself which were clicked at the vaccination center. The actor received the vaccine jab at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Varun Dhawan on Saturday, wrote: ‘#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors. Don’t be a prick go get the prick.’

Varun was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in December 2020, while filming Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, along with his co-stars Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and director Raj Mehta and as per sources they all fully recovered after a few weeks.

In terms of work, Varun Dhawan was last seen in comedy-drama Coolie No. 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in the horror drama Bhediya, alongside Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jugg Jugg Jeeyo.