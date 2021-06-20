‘Governor is trying to malign people of West Bengal’: Accuses TMC

Kolkata: Ruling Trinamool Congress has accused West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, of trying to malign people of the state for supporting Mamata Banerjee. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, the chief whip of TMC in Rajya Sabha also accused that Dhankhar is exaggerating ‘stray incidents’.

‘The governor has been making rounds in Delhi durbar of Shah. This is his effort to malign the state and its people who have elected Mamata Banerjee,’ said Roy.

Also Read: World Refugee Day: 1% Of All Humanity Is Now Displaced

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the post-poll violence in Bengal was the worst one ever seen since Independence. He had made this statement after his meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. ‘This is an occasion for us to believe in democracy, constitution, rule of law. I appeal to bureaucracy & police to confine to their code of conduct & regulations. Such kind of post-poll violence is worst seen since independence’, said Dhankar.

More than 13 people were killed and hundreds of houses and offices were vandalized in the state in the post-poll violence. Hundreds of people belonging to BJP and CPM had fled the state due to violence unleashed by TMC workers.