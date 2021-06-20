‘Heavy Rain’: IMD issues yellow alert

Thiruvananthapuram: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Kerala. Several districts in the state are likely to witness heavy rainfall until Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed.

IMD has issued yellow alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on Sunday and Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on Monday.

‘Heavy rainfall is predicted and isolated areas are expected to receive 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain in 24 hours. The yellow alert is meant to warn the public and concerned officials to the situation,’ said the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

The authority also issued a warning to people living in areas prone to floods, landslides, and riverbanks, saying that they should take special precautions in case of strong winds and rain. Those living in coastal areas are also advised to take adequate precautions.