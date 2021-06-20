Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Monday to mark International Yoga Day. ‘Tomorrow, 21 June we will mark the seventh Yoga Day. The theme this year is ‘’Yoga For Wellness’’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing. Around 6:30 am tomorrow, will be addressing the Yoga Day programme,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The programme will be aired by the national broadcaster Doordarshan at 6.30 am. Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju will also address the programme. This will be followed by a live yoga demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. The General Assembly of the United Nations in 2014 adopted a draft resolution, declaring June 21 as International Yoga Day.