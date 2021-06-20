Tall-story: China builds 10-story building within 28 hours

Beijing: A real estate developer in China has constructed a 10-story earthquake-resistant residential building within 28 hours. Broad Group, the developer, published a video of construction on its website in Changsha, China.

To complete the project, the real estate company used prefabricated construction systems. Each of the building modules has the same size as a shipping container when folded, making it convenient to transport. The module’s interior was already constructed in a factory, and then each part was transported to the site on trucks. Stacking the units at the construction site and bolting them into place formed a fully-formed tower.

‘Low-cost worldwide shipping with standard container sizes. The building is earthquake resistant and can also be disassembled and moved to another location. Easy onsite installation,’ the company says in the video. After installation, ‘all you need to do is tighten the bolts and connect the water and electricity’. In addition, the firm claims that the system could be used to build highrises as tall as 200 stories.