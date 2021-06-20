IAS officer treks through forests and hills to vaccinate people

West Bengal: Surendra Kumar Meena IAS, District Magistrate & Collector of Alipurduar district, has been receiving praises from the Internet for organizing a COVID-19 vaccination drive in several villages across North Bengal. Surendra Kumar Meena trekked all the way through forests and hills to reach these remote villages.

Surendra Kumar Meena and his team trekked around 11 kilometers to reach Adma, a remote village in the Buxa hills near the India-Bhutan border. Their last stop was at Adma. ‘We vaccinated people in Adma, the most remote village in the district. We walked 16-18 kilometers from the nearby villages of Pokhari, Toribari, Shegaon and Fulbati to Adma. The health workers in our team carried cold boxes containing Covid vaccines,’ said Surendra Kumar Meena.

During his journey, Surendra Kumar Meena also conducted vaccination drives in the aforementioned villages that he crossed to get to Adma. ‘We visited most of the houses in the villages and spread awareness about Covid vaccination,” he said. In addition, we encouraged them to get vaccinated and cleared up their misconceptions. In spite of its uphill task, convincing and vaccinating the entire eligible population was ultimately successful,’ he said. Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Services also shared a video of Surendra Kumar Meena and his unit.

This is best thing you will watch today. He is Surender Kumar Meena. DM of Alipurduar, who trekked for the day through Forest & hills to reach a remote location on Bhutan border for vaccination drive. Such brings positive change. Kudos !! pic.twitter.com/oFP5C7jaAj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 19, 2021

We certainly need more officers like Shri Meena. — Anirban Basu (@TheAnirbanBasu) June 20, 2021

Surendra Kumar Meena and his team were praised on social media for their noble act. The Gram Panchayat member and the villagers expressed their gratitude to Surendra Kumar Meena for walking all the way to this remote village and arranging the vaccination drive.