The ruling emir of Dubai surprises Dubai residents in a supermarket

Dubai: As you shop for your weekly groceries, you may encounter a familiar face – but what if it was none other than the Ruler of Dubai? A video recently shared on social media shows UAE residents being surprised to see Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the middle of an impromptu shopping trip to a local supermarket.

He is seen making his way through an aisle accompanied by his entourage as a shopper steps out of the way. It is not the first time Sheikh Mohammed has unexpectedly dropped in at an establishment. Often, he surprises people with unexpected visits.

Prior to the pandemic, Sheikh Mohammed was seen taking an Abra ride at Dubai Creek. He also toured the Gold Souq and the spice market in Deira the year before. Sheikh Mohammed also stopped by Dubai Frame, City Walk, and Global Village during these visits.

Read more: Journalist who endured newsroom shooting bids farewell

He surprised travelers in 2017 when he stopped at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. The following year, he even visited students on the first day of school.