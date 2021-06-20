This one is evergreen: Aishwarya Rai on 22 years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

The film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Friday. The film was released on June 18, 1999. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had a pivotal part in the film, took to Instagram to mark the event by sharing pictures of herself and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, along with another two stills from the film.

Along with the pictures, she expressed her gratitude to both her fans and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She wrote: ’22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM” I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever.’

She added: ‘THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my ever LOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS. Much LOVE too.’

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgan had also played key roles in the film. Both the stars took to social media to commemorate the same.

The film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was released in 1999. It was well-received at the box office and became one of the most popular Bollywood films.