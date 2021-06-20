Woman gives birth to baby weighing above 5 kg, doctors call it state record

Guwahati: A woman in Silchar, Assam, gave birth to a baby boy weighing 5.2 kilograms, considered to be the state’s highest weight at delivery for a newborn, according to the doctors.

On Tuesday, a team of senior doctors from a government hospital meticulously performed a caesarean operation in a case of difficult late delivery. Doctors admitted that they had no clue the kid would weigh 5.2 kg.

The delivery was due on May 29, but the parents had postponed going to the hospital because they were terrified of catching Covid-19. This is Jaya Das and Badal Das’s second kid; their first child weighed around 3.8 kg at delivery.

According to Dr. Hanif Mohammad Afsar Alam Laskar of Satindra Mohan Dev Civil Hospital, this is the biggest infant ever delivered in Assam. He said that the average newborn weighs approximately 2.5 kg. Previously, newborns weighing up to 4 kg were delivered, but 5.2 kg for a newborn is a one-of-a-kind example.

‘The majority of babies are born between the 38th and 42nd week of pregnancy. When a baby does not arrive by week 42, it is referred to as a post-term or delayed delivery. The mother’s admittance to the hospital was delayed in this case. Thankfully, we were able to save both the mother and the baby,’ the doctor added.