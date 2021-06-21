Amarnath Yatra cancelled for the second year in a row

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amarnath Yatra has been canceled for the second year in a row. Previously, the registration for Amaranth Yatra had been temporarily suspended due to the evolving Covid-19 situation. According to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, the situation is being closely monitored.

The 56-day Amarnath Yatra was scheduled to begin on both routes on June 28 and end on Raksha Bandhan, August 22. The Lieutenant Governor’s Office of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted: ‘It is important to save people’s lives. It is not in the public interest to hold and conduct this year’s pilgrimage.’

The Yatra will be ‘symbolic only,’ according to the Lieutenant-office, Governor’s but ‘all traditional religious rituals shall be performed at the Holy Cave Shrine.’

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine was discussed at a high-level meeting on Kashmir held by Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.