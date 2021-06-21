Covid restrictions eased. New Guidelines issued in Bihar

Bihar: Like many other states, Bihar has also raised its Covid restrictions, by taking into consideration the Covid situation in the state.

Today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that the relaxations will come into effect from June 23 and remain in place till July 6. But, the night curfew will remain.

‘From June 23 to July 6, government and non-government offices will function at 100% capacity, shops to open till 7 pm, night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am. Parks and gardens to be open from 6 am to 12 noon,’ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar tweeted.

As per the official figures, Bihar has had 7.2 lakh COVID cases and 9,550 deaths.

On June 9, Bihar was in the news as its Covid-related deaths took a radical leap after the state health department revised the figures to over 9,000. A dubious leap of over 3,951 deaths in a day, which was a 72 percent jump in the death toll, and raised many questions on the Covid-19 management of the state. Bihar is one of the worst affected states by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.