Emirates Airlines announces new flight suspension

Dubai: Emirates Airline has suspended flights to and from Nigeria. The Dubai-based air carrier announced this on Monday. The flights were suspended from today until further notice.

‘In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice. Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja will not be accepted for travel. Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not permitted to board from any other point to the UAE,’ said Emirates in a statement.

Earlier, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai had eased travel rules for all inbound passengers arriving from India, South Africa and Nigeria.