Kerala to launch ‘In-car-dining’ program

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) announced that it will be launching a ‘In-Car Dining’ service, where diners will be served food in their parked vehicles at KTDC’s Aahaar restaurants. This initiative seeks to prevent transmission between people eating in public areas.

According to the Tourism Minister, P A Mohamed Riyas, the scheme is being carried out considering public safety hazards, even as a dip in the second wave of the pandemic is expected to benefit the tourism industry. He added that the scheme will begin with selected KTDC restaurants. ‘In the process, ‘In-Car Dining’ seeks to provide our customers with a new experience,’ Riyas said after reviewing KTDC’s ongoing tourism projects.

Floating restaurants will also be set up in select locations in the state similar to the one at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram, the first of which will be at Kadalundi. According to the minister, one of the goals of the tourism corporation is to provide people with tasty and safe food. KTDC hotel chains will be renovated under the project ‘Mission Facelift’ after being categorized on a priority basis.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala’s chief minister, said that the number of cases of Covid-19 in the state has decreased by 42 percent, but he urged people to remain vigilant in the face of a third wave.