More airlines to resume India-Dubai flight services

Dubai: Several air carriers are getting ready to resume commercial passenger flights from India to Dubai. Budget airline companies in India including Air India Express, Spicejet, Go Air and UAE-based Flydubai has announced the resumption of flights connecting Indian cities with Dubai from June 23.

Earlier, the Dubai government has eased travel restrictions imposed on passengers from India. As per the new guidelines issued by the Dubai government, all passengers who have a valid residence visa and have received both doses of any UAE-approved coronavirus vaccine — Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V or Oxford-AstraZeneca— will be allowed to enter Dubai. Passengers travelling to Dubai from India are required to undergo a rapid PCR test four hours prior to departure, as well as another RT-PCR test on arrival in Dubai. They must also undergo a mandatory quarantine until they receive the PCR test result.

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has announced that the flights to Dubai from India will resume from June 23.

Airline companies had also issued the latest fare to Dubai from various Indian cities. New Delhi-Dubai fare for Emirates is Dh921 whereas Air India Express fare for the same sector is Dh415. A ticket from Mumbai to Dubai will cost Dh394 while a traveller from Kochi will have to shell out Dh1,503 to fly to Dubai.